Austin Favorite, Lick Honest Ice Creams, is now offering new seasonal flavors to get into the holiday spirit. Made with products from nearby farms, milk from happy cows and only honest ingredients, Lick’s holiday flavors include the following:

Candied Pecan & Bourbon – Texas pecans candied in Good Flow Honey, cinnamon, cardamom, and salt are blended into Still Austin Bourbon flavored ice cream.

Red Velvet – A timeless holiday classic! Our striking red velvet cake, made red with plant-based Color Kitchen color, is folded into tart Mother Culture vanilla cream cheese ice cream.

Iced Sugar Cookie – Buttery sugar cookies mingle with festive cream cheese icing, made with plant-based color and Mother Culture cream cheese that swirls through our sweet cream ice cream

Gingerbread – Toasty gingerbread spiced and brown sugar infuse this perfect holiday treat swirled with molasses cookies and an Imperial Stout chocolate sauce.

Peppermint Bark – Fresh mint ice cream is speckled with slivers of our homemade peppermint bark featuring dark chocolate and peppermint candies pulled in house

Plum Rum Ball (vegan) – Warming cinnamon and WH Distillery Rum infuse this oat milk base dotted with Mexican Plum and Texas Tangerine dark chocolate truffles. (vegan)

No Egg ‘Nog’ (v) – Warm spices of nutmeg and cinnamon perfectly complement the deep flavor of Still Austin Bourbon in this coconut ice cream. (vegan)

These flavors can be enjoyed at any of the scoop shops or can be purchased by the pint in-store to take home and pair with holiday family recipes.There’s also a limited supply of holiday flavors available to be ordered online that can be shipped nationwide via GoldBelly . In addition to the festive flavors, Lick has created some specialty items that make the perfect hot chocolate kit for the season. The items are available in store and include speckled ceramic mugs with a “But First, Ice Cream” slogan, glass jars of specialty hot cocoa mix made with local favorite SRSLY chocolate, homemade candied Pecans, handmade vanilla marshmallows and ice cream scoops.

The Lick team has bundled up a version of this kit which can be ordered online and delivered nationwide via the Frosty Hot Cocoa Gift Box on GoldBelly. The Frosty Hot Cocoa Gift Box includes 4 ounces of exclusive hot cocoa mix made with local SRSLY Chocolate, 3 pints of favorite seasonal flavors, one bag of homemade vanilla marshmallows, and two custom Lick ceramic mugs. The website also features other fun merch like t-shirts, mugs, ice cream scoops or gift cards that you can gift to your loved ones this holiday season. To learn more about us or find a location near you, visit ilikelick.com, and be sure to follow us on social media at @lickicecreams on Instagram.