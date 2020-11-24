Holiday Deals With Shop With Style

The holiday shopping season has already kicked off for 2020. If you’re always looking for deals, lifestyle expert Amy Sewell is here to help us save.

We are already seeing a lot of sales out there. What will we see this week?

“This is the week that most of us get serious about holiday shopping, so I worked with several companies to put together some deals for you.

Whether you are looking for gifts or celebrating new holiday traditions at home, Bed Bath & Beyond has a fabulous assortment of home décor, essentials, and gifts – along with amazing deals to carry you through the season. On Black Friday and the Saturday after Thanksgiving, you get 25% off your entire in-store purchase – no coupon or Beyond+ membership required! This even includes orders that you buy online and pick up in-store or curbside.

For holiday gifts – or for yourself – I love their exclusive Artisanal Kitchen Supply collection. I have several pieces that I use all the time, and think this two-tiered marble server or wood and marble cake plate would make elegant gifts.

We’re all shopping a bit differently this year, and Bed Bath & Beyond makes it easy to shop in whatever way is most convenient for you. You can shop in the stores, but you can also buy online, and either do free curbside or in-store pickup. In addition to standard online orders, you can now get same-day delivery on eligible items for as little as $4.99. You can find more details – and check out their Holiday Daily Deals – at BedBathandBeyond.com.”

We see a lot of holiday sparkle on that table! What kind of deals can we find on jewelry?

“If you are looking for jewelry for someone who is extra-special, Helzberg Diamonds has fabulous gifts under $600 – I especially love this three-piece blue sapphire and diamond set. This includes a pendant, ring and earrings in 10K white gold for $599.99. You can also get an amazing deal on this Light Heart 3/8 carat, lab-grown diamond bar necklace. This is $300 off this season, so it is now just $399.99. That’s the same price as these gorgeous ½ carat diamond stud earrings. In addition to these, the holiday season is also engagement season – and Helzberg has a beautiful array of ring styles and colors for every taste and every budget. For these and other gifts that sparkle, go to Helzberg.com.”

Games always seem to be at top of holiday lists. What do you have for us?

“Gaming is an activity that a lot of families enjoy together. If you’re looking for next-level gaming experiences, GameStop has the Oculus Quest 2 – which the most advanced, all-in-one Virtual Reality system. This starts at $299 – and it lets you battle in multiplayer competitions – but it also gives you the freedom to explore new game experiences on your own! GameStop is also the place to go for fun collectibles. GameStop is the only place to find these new Cyberpunk Funko POP! figures from the new game release. These are $11.99 – I think these would be great stocking stuffers. I also know more than a few people who would love this new Star Wars: The Mandalorian animatronic figure. This is also a great price at $59.99. You can shop in their stores, online, or their enhanced mobile app – and you can pick up your order either in-store or with their Delivery@Door service! For more information and pre-Black Friday deals, check out GameStop.com/GiftHub.”

We can’t help but notice the beautiful flag on the wall behind you. Tell us about that!

“For a patriotic gift that is also made in the U.S.A., I absolutely love this flag from Metal Art of Wisconsin. Take a closer look at this – the wood for this piece is slightly burned and hand oiled – and then the steel is actually inlaid into the wood. This is a beautiful piece that will look great anywhere in the house. Even more, from now through Christmas, you can get 20% off sitewide when you use the code “TV20” at checkout. If you want to get this in time for Christmas, make sure you order it now. These are all hand-made, so you need to allow several weeks for delivery. But as you can see, it is definitely worth the wait! You can find this deal exclusively at MetalArtofWisconsin.com.”

