Ho-Ho-Ho at Lala’a Little Nugget

Are you the person that starts listening to Christmas music the day after Halloween? Do you dream of Santa coming down your chimney all year long? Then we have the perfect spot for you!

Lala’s Little Nugget is a restaurant decked out in Christmas themed decor all year round. They refer to themselves as “a North Pole oasis in Central Texas.”

Not only will their decorations fill you with joy, but they will fill your stomachs with delicious food and amazing deals. Lala’s has a Jolly Hour instead of a Happy Hour and it does not disappoint. Their Jolly Hour is from 4-7 on Monday-Thursday.The special includes $2 Domestic Bottles, $3 Tallboys and $3 Well Drinks.So stop by their location on 2207 Justin Lane and get your Christmas fix in the summer! We are sure it’ll be a merry time.

For more information on events and their every day menu check out their website at https://www.lalasaustintexas.com/