If you want to make your day merry and bright, you can head to Downtown Marble Falls where they have four different holiday events happening on Saturday, December 3.

Erin Hinzmann, an Highland Lakes Creative Arts board member, joined Studio 512 Rosie Newberry to talk about “Sculpture in the Square” and more.

Hinzmann discussed Sculpture in the Square, Highland Lakes Creative Arts (HLCA), what the nonprofit organization does, and everything else happening.

Whether it’s ice sculpture carvings or finding that perfect handmade gift, merry Marble Falls will be sure to give you those holly-jolly feelings this Saturday, Dec. 3. Go to HLCArts.com to learn more and reserve your tickets.

