Hit The Road With RV Share

Steph recently sat down with Maddi Bourgerie to hear all about local RV and Camper Rental platform, RV Share. Did you know you don’t have to have a special license to rent or drive an RV? Here are some tips around RV and Camper rentals from RV Share:

• If it’s your first time driving an RV, we recommend starting with a smaller vehicle like a Class C RV – it’s similar to driving a U-Haul or small truck. If you have the right vehicle to pull it, a trailer is a really great option. It allows for a lot of flexibility because you have your car for exploring the area.

• We see travelers booking our rentals to go camping, for tailgate season or to head to music festivals.

• Each individual RV owner determines whether or not you can bring your pets in their RV.

• Travelers pay for their own gas and should factor the cost into the trip before booking. On average, an RV gets 10 miles to the gallon. Camping Trailers are a good alternative when trying to keep gas prices low.

For more information or to book an RV you can go to RvShare.Com.