Austin Playhouse is showing the Austin premiere of “Indecent,” by Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright Paula Vogel and directed by Lara Toner Haddock with musical direction by Lyn Koenning, playing now through May 14th, 2023.

“Dive into the fascinating true story of Sholem Asch’s controversial play, ‘The God of Vengeance,’ and the passionate artists who risked everything to bring it to the stage.

“‘Indecent’ follows the journey of a small theatre company as they tell us the story of Asch’s play from its origins in Poland 1907. The story about the daughter of a brothel owner who falls in love with one of her father’s prostitutes, was polarizing even at its inception, with many of Asch’s associates calling for him to burn it. Nevertheless, “The God of Vengeance” achieved great success on the stages of Europe and in the Yiddish theatre scene of downtown New York City. But when an English-translation was attempted on Broadway, the entire cast was arrested and charged with obscenity.”

The cast includes Noel Esquivel as Mayer Balsam/Clarinet, Michael Ferstenfeld as Mendel/Ensemble, Kathleen Fletcher as Chana/Ensemble, Nathan Daniel Ford as Moriz Godowsky/Violin, Babs George as Vera/Ensemble, Huck Huckaby as Otto/Ensemble, Chris Humphrey as Nelly Friedman/Accordion, AJ Clauss as Avram/Ensemble, Sarah Fleming Walker as Halina/Ensemble, and Ben Wolfe as Lemml/Ensemble.

The production team also includes assistant director Jennifer Sturley, choreography by Adam Roberts, costume design by Diana Huckaby, lighting design by Mark Novick, scenic design by Mike Toner, and sound design by Robert S. Fisher. Additionally, Amanda Cooley Davis will join as dialect coach, Grace Ramsden as intimacy coordinator, Barry Miller as stage manager and Bernadette Nason as assistant stage manager.

Age Recommendation: Ages 13 and up.

Children under 5 are not permitted.

The performances will take place at Austin Playhouse’s new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located across the street in the Callaway House Parking Garage.

Tickets are $34-38; with Pick-Your-Price Thursdays and Half-Price Student Tickets are available at austinplayhouse.com; group discounts are available for parties of 10+ with a pre-show party reception room available. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com.

About Paula Vogel:

Paula Vogel is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright whose plays are produced throughout the world. Indecent opened on Broadway in 2017 and was nominated for a Tony® Award for Best Play. How I Learned To Drive received the Pulitzer Prize, Lortel Prize, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and New York Drama Critics award for Best Play, and her second OBIE Award. Other plays include The Long Christmas Ride Home, The Mineola Twins, The Baltimore Waltz, Hot ‘N’ Throbbing, Desdemona, And Baby Makes Seven, The Oldest Profession, A Civil War Christmas, and Don Juan Comes Home From Iraq. Most recent awards include the American Theatre Hall of Fame Award, the Dramatists Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, the Lillys, the Thornton Wilder Prize, the OBIE Award for Lifetime Achievement, and the NY Drama Critics’ Circle Award. She is honored to have three awards dedicated to emerging playwrights in her name: the American College Theater Festival, the Paula Vogel Award given annually by the Vineyard Theatre, and the recent Paula Vogel mentor’s award by Young Playwrights of Philadelphia. Her plays are published in six volumes by TCG Press and she teaches playwrighting workshops throughout the United States and abroad. For more, please visit PaulaVogelPlaywright.com.

About Austin Playhouse:

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 22nd season. Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing a subscription season, theatre for youth productions, and a new play festival. Austin Playhouse plans to build a permanent home for the veteran theatre troupe and all of Austin’s artistic community.

Austin Playhouse is dedicated to providing opportunities for Austin artists and audiences to celebrate the human experience. Austin Playhouse will nourish your mind, delight your spirit, and enrich your life through professional theatrical productions. For more information visit AustinPlayhouse.com.