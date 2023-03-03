Ashley Alaniz-Moyer, Executive Director of Hispanic Scholarship Consortium, spoke with Studio 512 about how HSC supports Latino students with scholarship, leadership, and mentorship.

From HSC’s website: “HSC is a vibrant collective impact entity focused on providing Latino scholars with access to higher education, academic success, professional experience, and a network of support.”

HSC is hosting virtual essay writing workshops on March 20th and April 18. The organization is offering a Scholars Program that “seeks highly motivated student leaders with a clear vision for their future.” Applications are due by April 30th.

The Hispanic Scholarship Consortium is also looking for volunteers at this time. Learn more about donating and getting involved at HispanicScholar.org.