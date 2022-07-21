

If you’re a Volvo fan, we have some great news for you. Today Hill Country Volvo owners David Stein, Dean Buschick and Rick Davis broke ground on their SECOND dealership in the Austin market.



The dealership will be located in Northwest Austin at 10600 N RM-620 — that area is just blowing up — and it will look amazing, as you can see from these pictures. Of course it’s going to have a Scandanavian design, but it’ll feel really warm, tranquil and welcoming.



“To Fika” is an old Swedish word that basically means to “meet up, have coffee and chit chat”. That definitely looks like it’s the inspiration behind this design.



The new Volvo location is expected to open to the public in fall of 2023. This will be a stand-alone Volvo location offering a the full line of Volvo cars, service and parts. Something to look forward to!

Special thanks to Chasco (GC) Plains Capital (Bank) who were also on hand for the event.

