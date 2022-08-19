Higher Ground is Austin’s popular social space catering to “enlightened spirits with elevated souls.” A Nightlife House of Worship to Italian-inspired food and sophisticated cocktails, Higher Ground is a multi-level destination offering designer cocktails, delicious bites and a place to dance the night away.

We were joined with Higher Ground’s Lauren Travis to learn more about the 1 year anniversary events.

For the week celebrating the one-year anniversary of the downtown hotspot, Higher Ground will be hosting a series of events open to the public. They had a $1 East Coast oysters and $1 Bubbly night on Tuesday (they actually have $1 oysters every Tuesday), Sliders and Lone Stars on Wednesday and last night, Thursday, they had Revival with performances by Saxxdoc + Docblust and DJs with a surprise performance by Members of Urban Achievers Brass Band.

Come enjoy the Seven Deadly Sins cocktails and toast to Higher Ground’s one year anniversary!

Tonight, Friday, is Four Record Friday with When Where What starting at 5:30pm and a special anniversary edition of Good Fridays at 9:30pm featuring Harvey Bombay, Royal NV and Eli Arbor.

Tomorrow, Saturday, is Afterglow Let There Be Light from 6pm – 2am with Mirror Mirror, Errow, Henry Mora, Ashten Troyy, Hotmessmeesh, Hoodatboy and Sista Krista.

For up-to-date information, please follow @HigherGroundATX on Instagram or Facebook or visit www.HigherGroundATX.com.