Rosie chatted with Ruby Plachta of Ruby’s Rainbow and her momma, Liz, ahead of World Down Syndrome Day, which is coming up on March 21st.

Liz says, “Ruby’s Rainbow was inspired by a wish to grant just one scholarship to a college student with Down syndrome.” 599 scholarships and 2 million dollars later, Liz and Ruby continue to promote “rocking an extra chromosome” for young adults with Down syndrome who are seeking higher education.

2023 update: Ruby is now 11, and she’s a sixth grader this year! She loves math, and she is playing the trombone in the school band. She wants to grow up to be a doctor!

To get a glimpse of Ruby’s Rockin’ Recipients and be inspired by their incredible stories, check them out on Facebook or Instagram (@RubysRainbow) or at RubysRainbow.org. Also, make a $21 donation at 321Pledge.org to help adults with Down syndrome to achieve their goals of higher education.