High Vs. Low Sugar Summertime Fruits With Kim Eagle Of Earn That Body

Summer is here! Fresh fruits are in season, but not all of them are created equal: Kim Eagle of Earn That Body has tips on high sugar versus low sugar fruits, and how they can affect us differently.
High Sugar Fruits:
- Mango: 23 g /cup
- Cherries: 20 g/cup
- Apple: 19 g/ medium apple
- Grapes: 15 g/cup
- Banana: 14 g/medium banana
Low Sugar Fruits:
- Strawberries: 7 g/cup
- Kiwi: 6 g/whole kiwi
- Grapefruit: 9 g/medium grapefruit
- Avocado: 1 gram/medium avocado
- Watermelon: 10 g/cup
