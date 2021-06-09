High Vs. Low Sugar Summertime Fruits With Kim Eagle Of Earn That Body

Summer is here! Fresh fruits are in season, but not all of them are created equal: Kim Eagle of Earn That Body has tips on high sugar versus low sugar fruits, and how they can affect us differently.

High Sugar Fruits:

Mango: 23 g /cup

Cherries: 20 g/cup

Apple: 19 g/ medium apple

Grapes: 15 g/cup

Banana: 14 g/medium banana

Low Sugar Fruits:

Strawberries: 7 g/cup

Kiwi: 6 g/whole kiwi

Grapefruit: 9 g/medium grapefruit

Avocado: 1 gram/medium avocado

Watermelon: 10 g/cup

