High Vs. Low Sugar Summertime Fruits With Kim Eagle Of Earn That Body

Summer is here! Fresh fruits are in season, but not all of them are created equal: Kim Eagle of Earn That Body has tips on high sugar versus low sugar fruits, and how they can affect us differently.

High Sugar Fruits:

  • Mango: 23 g /cup
  • Cherries: 20 g/cup
  • Apple: 19 g/ medium apple
  • Grapes: 15 g/cup
  • Banana: 14 g/medium banana

Low Sugar Fruits:

  • Strawberries: 7 g/cup
  • Kiwi: 6 g/whole kiwi
  • Grapefruit: 9 g/medium grapefruit
  • Avocado: 1 gram/medium avocado
  • Watermelon: 10 g/cup

Kim wants people to have healthy, sustainable weight loss. Sign up for 5 weeks of virtual tutorials that will help you get stronger and more fit. The 5 Week Earn That Body Program that includes personalized nutrition and a full workout program!

To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody for inspiration.

