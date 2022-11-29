Broadway’s holiday hit Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will have its Austin premiere as part of the Texas Performing Arts 2022-23 Broadway in Austin season. Hailed by The New York Times as “100 times better than any bedtime story,” Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will play Bass Concert Hall December 6th to 11th, 2022.

Shows are:

Tuesday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Grinch broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. More than 2.1 million theater-goers across America have been delighted by this heartwarming holiday musical, which the Gannett papers hailed as “A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.”

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” The Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason’s music and book breathe new life into the story.

The production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by three-time Tony Award®-winning director, Jack O’Brien.

Texas Performing Arts is the performing arts presenting program of The University of Texas at Austin and operates campus venues including Bass Concert Hall and McCullough Theatre. It is the home of the Broadway in Austin series, a curated program of performing arts, and a host of comedy and concert events. In calendar year 2019 Bass Concert Hall had the highest number of tickets sold of any theater in Austin, was #2 in the State of Texas and #22 in the world, according to industry publication Pollstar. Following a national search, Tony Award-winning producer Bob Bursey was appointed Executive Director in January 2020.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 18-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain’t Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and To Kill A Mockingbird.

Tickets are available at texasperformingarts.org and BroadwayinAustin.com, by phone at (512) 477-1444, or from the Texas Performing Arts ticket office at Bass Concert Hall. For groups of 10 or more, call (877) 275-3804 or email Austin.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com