Nearly one month after opening its new east Austin taproom at 730 Shady Lane, Hi Sign Brewing announced its plans to celebrate Austin Pride throughout the month of August.

Every Friday from 6pm -10pm, Hi Sign will host a happy hour featuring local LGBTQIA+ DJs. Proceeds from these events will be donated to The Equality Alliance, a 501(c)3 organization that strives to generate financial support and visibility for grassroots LGBTQIA+ charities fighting for equity, justice, and human rights in Central Texas.

The Equality Alliance has four primary beneficiaries; Out Youth, a local nonprofit serving LGBTQIA+ youth and their families; allgo, which offers a variety of programs to support queer people of color via cultural arts, wellness, and social justice; TENT (Transgender Education Network of Texas), an organization dedicated to furthering gender-diverse equality in Texas, and Kind Clinic, which offers free sexual health services regardless of race, creed, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation or ability to pay.

“We’re so proud to give back in an important way,” says Mark Phillippe, Founder and CEO of Hi Sign Brewing. “We hope everyone comes out on Fridays this month to enjoy amazing beer, dance to great music, and help us raise as much money as possible for these very worthy organizations!”

Schedule of DJs is as follows.

Friday, August 12 — IFEELUV

Friday, August 19 — BoyFriendATX

Friday, August, 26 — Winona Grindr

Beginning August 12, Hi Sign’s new Pride tank tops and tee-shirts will be available for purchase at the brewery for $25 each, with a portion of sales also benefiting The Equality Alliance. Both shirts are designed for all genders and artwork features a rainbow silhouette of Texas on a white cotton blend with “Hi” emblazoned over Austin. Every shirt purchase also includes a complimentary pint of Hi Sign’s most popular beer — Violet, the Blueberry Blonde Ale.

Hi Sign Brewing’s Pride Happy Hours are free, open to the public and welcome all ages. Dogs are welcome outside (on the patio) and Burro Cheese Kitchen will continue its onsite residency selling signature artisan grilled cheese sandwiches to accompany Hi Sign’s award winning brews.

Visit HiSignBrewing.com or follow @hisignbrewing on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more information.