Hi-Fi Mycology: At-Home Mushroom Growing Kits

When was your company founded?

HiFi Mycology was founded by Sean Francis Henry and Cory Nellisen in February 2017.

Sean (pictured left) is a UT alum in Biology and is not new to modern agriculture. He started a hydroponic lettuce farm in 2008 and sold lettuce varieties to HEB, Whole Foods, & Central Market. Sean’s interest in agriculture includes working within an environment friendly farming methods that can feed people while limiting impact on the environment and its resources.

Cory (pictured right) is the HiFi resident cultivation expert. Consistent mushroom cultivation takes a large amount of environmental control and engineering expertise. Many of our systems had to be developed in response to the growing conditions here in Texas (it’s HOT) and built from scratch. Cory designed and built them all, resulting in some fantastic mushrooms that many had not seen or, tasted before.

Why did you start the farm?

Sean Henry and Cory Nellisen met one fateful Halloween night at Hotel San Jose in Austin, TX. They bonded over their shared interest in mycology and in permaculture, a system of farming that respects the qualities of the environment, interdependencies of plants, animals, and cycles of nature.

For a short time, they worked together for a permaculture company while building a small working mushroom farm during their time off. Cory’s spare bedroom became the sterilized mycology lab while Sean’s garage housed the fruiting chamber and his spare bedroom was where the bags spent their incubation time. They were soon growing lion’s mane and oyster mushrooms with great success.

After two months, the “Fun-Guys” left the garage and spare bedrooms behind to make the jump into a warehouse in the 183 & Burnet area.

Learn more by visiting Hi-Fi Mycology's website! Plus, join in on the fun and order your At-Home Growing Kit HERE!









Health Benefits Of Oyster Mushrooms:

Oyster Mushrooms are a good source of vegan vitamin D2, Niacin, potassium, and Iron.

They have been shown to be an excellent way to break down pesticide pollution in wastewater as well as petroleum pollution.

Oyster mushrooms are high in beta-glucans, a type of polysaccharide that can help manage blood sugar, lower cholesterol and boost the immune system.

We want to say a big thank you to our friends over at Texas Farmers Market for connecting us with Hi-Fi Mycology. To find more cool vendors like Hi-Fi check out Texas Farmers Market’s Instagram Live tours this fall. They are featuring vendors and giving a behind-the-scenes look at the people and the products.

Plus, check out these two recipes from Texas Farmers Market using the Hi-Fi Mycology Oyster Mushrooms:

About Texas Farmers’ Market

Texas Farmers’ Market operates two year-round, rain-or-shine markets in the Austin area – Lakeline in Cedar Park/North Austin area on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, and the Mueller market at the Browning Hangar in East Austin at 4209 Airport Blvd. on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. TFM is organized under F2M Texas as a 501(c)4 non-profit corporation centered around hosting and educating Central Texas producers and consumers to grow a sustainable food system. For more information, go to: www.texasfarmersmarket.org.

