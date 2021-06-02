Hey, Dads: Show The Kiddos How To Play With Busy Bébés’ ‘Retro 2.0’ Bag For Father’s Day

iPads & TV become great babysitters in the summer, when kids are needing entertainment and parents are busy — but how about a screen-free option that engages children, and teaches them something, too?

Studio 512 loves Busy Bébés, a company run by Austin teachers Amy and Julie, which focuses on preschool learning skills. Fine motor skill work, tactile/sensory play, cognitive learning, STEAM and interactive literacy are included in every bag, which is geared toward kids ages 3-10. For Father’s Day, check out their “Retro 2.0” bag: it’s filled with old school favorites that dads will love passing on to the next generation! Inside, you’ll find:

Fine Motor Skills: Desktop Skee-Ball

Fine Motor Skills: Magic Snake

Cognitive Learning: Connect 4

Cognitive Learning: Vintage Card Game

Sensory/Tactile: Mini Troll Dolls

STEAM: Tumble Blocks game

Interactive Literacy: The Monster at the End of This Book

You can purchase a single bag, or sign up for a monthly delivery! Learn more about Busy Bébés and their bag subscription on their website.