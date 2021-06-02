Hey, Dads: Show The Kiddos How To Play With Busy Bébés’ ‘Retro 2.0’ Bag For Father’s Day

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

iPads & TV become great babysitters in the summer, when kids are needing entertainment and parents are busy — but how about a screen-free option that engages children, and teaches them something, too?

Studio 512 loves Busy Bébés, a company run by Austin teachers Amy and Julie, which focuses on preschool learning skills. Fine motor skill work, tactile/sensory play, cognitive learning, STEAM and interactive literacy are included in every bag, which is geared toward kids ages 3-10. For Father’s Day, check out their “Retro 2.0” bag: it’s filled with old school favorites that dads will love passing on to the next generation! Inside, you’ll find:

  • Fine Motor Skills: Desktop Skee-Ball
  • Fine Motor Skills: Magic Snake
  • Cognitive Learning: Connect 4
  • Cognitive Learning: Vintage Card Game
  • Sensory/Tactile:  Mini Troll Dolls
  • STEAM:  Tumble Blocks game
  • Interactive Literacy: The Monster at the End of This Book

You can purchase a single bag, or sign up for a monthly delivery! Learn more about Busy Bébés and their bag subscription on their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss