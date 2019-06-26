Here Nor There Shows Off Summer Martinis

We can always find an excuse to party! Nik Zoylinos of Here Nor There came to Studio 512 to introduce us to a couple of summer martini options on the heels of World Martini Day in June.

Vesper Martini:

25 ML Vodka
75 ML Gin
15 ML Kina Lillet

Shake and strain into a well-chilled cocktail glass.
Garnish with a twist of lemon.

Rum Espresso Martini:

50 ML Dark, Aged Rum
30 ML Single Origin Espresso
20 ML Coffee Liqueur
A Pinch of Salt
5 ML Simple Syrup

Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.
Garnish with three coffee beans.

Ménage A Trois Martini:

35 ML Tequila Silver
15 MLVodka
10 ML Martini Ambrato

Stir the ingredients together in a cocktail shaker.
Strain the mixture into a well-chilled glass.
Garnish with a twist of lime.

Here Nor There is a semi-private craft cocktail lounge that’s located on Brazos Street downtown. For reservations, download their app! You can find more information at hntaustin.

