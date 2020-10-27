Helping Keep People Healthy With Bridgemoor Transitional Care

When a global pandemic shut down the world in March 2020, markets crashed and rocked the U.S. economy. However, with economic uncertainty comes great opportunity for those who can seize upon the moment. And in the goldfields across North America, the opportunity of a lifetime awaited as gold prices spiked to record highs and the price of fuel, a miner’s biggest expense, bottomed out. In this all-new season of Discovery’s #1 Show, Gold Rush, seasoned gold miners are joined by greenhorn miners eager to forge their own destinies and gamble like never before in pursuit of the greatest pay day of their lives.

Gold miners Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Rick Ness take massive gambles this season as they face the worst time crunch ever as the gold fields opened two months late because of COVID-19. And joining Gold Rush this season is ex-special forces medic and greenhorn miner Fred Lewis who takes his destiny into his own hands as he strikes out with a band of out of work veterans in the hopes to hitting it big in the gold fields of Oregon.