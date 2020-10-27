Helping Keep People Healthy With Bridgemoor Transitional Care

Transitional care facilities—clinical settings that accept patients who no longer need all the bells and whistles of a full-scale hospital—have helped keep area hospital beds open for some of the sickest COVID-19 patients in Central Texas. Bridgemoor Transitional Care is one of those organizations. This morning we had Jessica Marks, executive director of Bridgemoor Transitional Care in Round Rock and Dr. Jose Cardenas, internal medicine specialist at Bridgemoor tell us about their facilities
For more information visit BridgemoorCare.com.
