Help Your Pup Beat The Heat With This Doggy Ice Cream Recipe!

Every summer, the freezer at Austin Animal Center is stuffed with cold treats for their special pups. Volunteers whip up batches of these sweet treats and leave extras in the freezer for other dog walkers.

All you need to make doggy ice cream is yogurt and a dog-safe flavor of your choice! AAC favorites include watermelon, blueberry and peanut butter banana (just make sure your peanut doesn’t have xylitol, which is toxic to dogs)!

Peanut Butter Banana Doggy Ice Cream

1 cup yogurt

2 bananas

1/2 cup of xylitol-free peanut butter

Blend all ingredients. Pour into an ice cube tray or disposable cups and freeze until solid. Store in the freezer, and pop one out to treat your good boy or girl any time!

You can play around with the ratios and flavors here (AAC guarantee your dog will love it). For example, try using 2 cups of watermelon to ½ cup of yogurt for a slushier treat!