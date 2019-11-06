Help Your New Cat Settle In With Tips From Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital

Cats and kittens are space-loyal: it’s important for them to have areas that feel comfortable for them. When you bring home a new cat or kitten from the shelter, getting your furry friend settled in well can lead to the happiest outcomes for them — and you! Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital gave us some good tips to remember when you’re preparing to adopt.

Learn more at www.ctvsh.com.

Sponsored by Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.