Help ‘The Ann Richards Marching Stars’ All-Female Marching Band Get To The Macy’s Day Parade

The Ann Richards Marching Stars joined Steph and Rosie along with Band Director, Stephen Howard, to share some exciting news about the band and their invite to the Macy’s Day Parade.

The Marching Stars are the only all-female competitive marching band in the nation and they are the first all-female marching band to be invited to the Macy’s Parade. According to Band Director Stephen Howard, Macy’s only selects one band per state and only 10 bands total each year out of hundreds of applicants.

The Marching Stars could use your help in getting to the parade. They’re currently raising money through online donations with a goal of $15,000. To donate click here and for more information on Ann Richards Marching Stars go to AnnRichardsBand.org