Help The American Heart Association By Participating In The 2021 Austin Heart And Stroke Walk

Jonathan Taylor, vice president of Fab Engineering and corporate public affairs at Samsung Austin Semiconductor, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the 2021 Austin Heart and Stroke Walk.

We love the American Heart Association and the incredibly important work they do to educate and empower our community, and we understand that Samsung Austin Semiconductor has been a big supporter of the Austin Heart and Stroke Walk for many years. Can you share why Samsung Austin Semiconductor is involved with the American Heart Association?

“Samsung Austin Semiconductor has been a proud supporter of the AHA and the Heart & Stroke Walk for many years, and we’ve been the top company fundraiser for the last four years in a row. While supporting the community is an important part of our company, our involvement started with a personal connection from a member of our leadership team. It quickly gained support from many employees who have themselves been personally affected by heart disease and/or stroke within their families.”

“Overall, our success has been possible thanks to both the passionate support of our employees and the engagement of the larger Samsung Austin Semiconductor community of vendors, coming together to support health and wellbeing in our company and in the community at large. Not only are we working to prevent the number one killer of Americans (cardiovascular disease), we are also supporting the AHA in their work for health equity in our community.”

What is your personal connection to AHA’s mission?

“I am honored to serve on the Executive Leadership Team for the 2021 Heart Walk, and also lead Samsung Austin Semiconductor’s internal Heart Walk efforts. I’m passionate about this cause because I know we can improve lives by improving people’s knowledge and behavior — by learning the signs of a stroke, by learning how to do CPR. These small steps can make a big difference.”

Tell us how Samsung Austin Semiconductor employees are coming together to give back and participate in the Austin Heart and StrokeWalk.

“In our drive to be the ‘World’s Best Foundry,’ we strive to be the best at everything we do. The Heart Walk is no exception! Our employee-led group has done a great job drumming up excitement, donations, and participation for this year’s event. We were able to move to a hybrid fundraising model this year, with some in-person activities and many great virtual activities that we’ve honed after doing them for the first time in 2020.”

“My personal favorite fundraiser is happening tomorrow, the Keep the Beat CPR Challenge, and I’m really looking forward to participating for the second year. We know that the average ambulance response time in Austin is 12 minutes, so this fundraiser has teams of two competing to ‘Keep the Beat’ for up to 15 minutes of hands-only CPR. Colleagues sponsor each minute of successful completion with a specified donation amount. We’re especially excited because this year we can have a socially distanced cheering section in our cafeteria during the event!”

“Other successful fundraisers included a fun Pie-in-the-Face event, a silent auction, and selling Samsung Austin Semiconductor branded Heart Walk apparel. The Austin Heart and Stroke Walk is one of our favorite community events because there is something for everyone to do, even our pets!

Talk to us about what everyone can expect now that the event is back at the Long Center.

“The Austin Heart and Stroke Walk has always been about coming together, getting hearts pumping, honoring survivors, raising life-saving funds, and having fun along the way. This year’s Heart and Stroke Walk will be an in-person event at The Long Center on Saturday, October 16, and we are excited to have the option to attend this family-friendly event.”

“The AHA team has been hard at work putting together a plan in accordance with Austin’s public health leadership to ensure we are socially distanced and safe throughout the event. Walkers will be able to choose their own start time and there will be an alternate route nearby so that everyone can participate.”

Is there anything else people should know?

“The Austin Heart and Stroke Walk is not just another charity walk — it’s a movement for the health and well-being of us all. With each step, you can help cure heart disease and stroke. You can help millions of people celebrate more birthdays and fulfill more dreams. We hope you’ll join Samsung Austin Semiconductor in being a part of it. Again, the Walk begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 16. There’s still time to register and donate at AustinHeartWalk.org.“

This segment is paid for by The American Heart Association and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.