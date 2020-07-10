Help Support San Marcos Restaurants











Stellar Coffee Co. is a locally owned craft coffee shop in Downtown San Marcos . They have since expanded to Austin with a coffee truck. They came into San Marcos because they saw a need for students and adults alike to be able to sit and sip craft beverages, specifically coffee. Stellar has built out a space that is inclusive of everyone, and they hope that they have made a safe space for all to be able to sit and connect with one another while enjoying a cup of coffee. “Good humans, great vibes, stellar coffee.”

Like you would assume, Covid has affected their small business. Sales are down by about 10x their usual amount. With their shop being in a college town, they really depend on college students’ business. With Texas State cancelling classes in early April, and now an unknown for the fall, they are trying to keep themselves afloat.

You can get coffee from Stellar in San Marcos from 8am-3pm every day, and at the trailer in South Austin from 8am-2pm Wednesday-Sunday. To-go orders only!

Known around town as the “oldest restaurant in San Marcos,” Gil’s Broiler

& Manske Roll Bakery remains popular with students and graduates at Texas State, as well as tourists passing through. What is a manske roll? It’s basically a hand-made daily cinnamon roll. However, Gil’s has other options if you don’t have much of a sweet tooth. Burgers, fries and more!

Open daily from 11am to 7pm. Located downtown, right on The Square. Call (512) 392-4595 for more details!

Classic sandwiches on handmade artisan bread! Open for takeout only! Alvin Ord’s is located in the Nelson Shopping Center at 204 University Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666. Call (512) 353-8042 for more details.