Help Support Chef Yasuo’s Recovery Through Special Menu Offerings At TenTen Today- April 11th

It’s Takeout Tuesday, and today we’re featuring TenTen, a spot that serves up a modern-Japanese fare. This week the restaurant will be donating a portion of all proceeds to help support Executive Chef Yasuo who unfortunately suffered a debilitating stroke back in October 2020.

A close friend of Chef Yasuo and the Culinary Director for Nova Hospitality, Chef Jon Oh joined us this morning to share more about the restaurant and their fundraiser.

Although Chef Yasuo has made positive strides in his recovery, Chef may never return to the profession he has known for more than 2 decades. In efforts to support the financial burden of his recovery, TenTen will donate a portion of all proceeds from April 5-11, with the ultimate fundraising goal of $10,000, to directly contribute to the fund supporting Chef and his family. This includes dining in and takeout.

Additional donations can be made through a GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-yasuos-family

About Chef Yasuo

Originally from Hokkaido, Japan, Chef Yasuo Fujimori developed his culinary skills in kitchens all over the world, becoming versed in both Japanese and European cuisine. After moving to the U.S. in 2004, he held Executive Chef positions in both Sushi Samba and Novikov Miami where he would eventually meet members of the TenTen team.

As the Executive Sushi Chef of TenTen, Chef drew upon his 20 years of experience at the helm of successful Japanese and sushi concepts to help architect TenTen’s exceptional modern Japanese menu and elevated sushi program.

About TenTen

A welcoming haven for social gatherings and friendly dinners, TenTen is intentionally designed to elevate meals into memories. Earthen elements accentuate high-energy urban design with soft, intimate lighting. Organic design and vibrant, fresh ambiance are the backdrop for modern Japanese fare and craft libations served with unparalleled hospitality.

TenTen is located at 501 West 6th Street. To make a reservation or to place an order visit their website for more details.

Chef Jon was nominated for Best Chef (for Nova Hospitality) and TenTen was nominated for Best Sushi by Austin Chronicle. Voting started last week and ends Monday, April 12, at midnight. Winners will be announced in the May 14 issue. Learn more here.