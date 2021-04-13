Help Steph & Rosie Win The Title Of “80s Rock Glam Icons” And Find Out How You Can Get Free Tickets To The Next Austin Gilgroni’s Match

Steph and Rosie were decked out as two versions of David Bowie (Ziggy Stardust and Jareth The Goblin King) after they were asked to take on Dudley & Bob of The Dudley Bob + Matt Show on KLBJ to see who would be crowned as “80s Rock Glam Icons.”

The challenge is in partnership with The Austin Gilgroni’s as they gear up for their upcoming match on April 17 with a theme of “Rock Of The AG’s.” You can vote for Rosie and Steph on the Austin Gilgroni’s Instagram page here! You can also join in on the fun! Guests who wear a costume to the April 17th match will get in free, you can also participate in the halftime costume contest for a chance to win $500! In addition there will be entertainment by local musician Emily Wolfe.

For more information go to Gilgronis.com and don’t forget to vote for Rosie and Steph on the Gilgroni’s Instagram page!

Rock on, friends!

