Help Save The Honey Bees With Drink.Well.

This weekend is National Honey Bee Day… so we’re celebrating with cocktails, obviously! Jarred Craven of Drink.Well. joined us in the studio to talk about their lineup, as well as their Adopt-A-Bee program!

In honor of National Honey Bee Day coming up on Saturday, August 17th, Aberfeldy Scotch Whisky has partnered with Austin-based Drink.Well. to launch a special Adopt-A-Bee cocktail program.

The team at Drink.Well. has dreamt up an Aberfeldy 12 honey cocktail for the holiday, and for every drink purchased, Aberfeldy will be donating 12 bees in the customer’s name to hives at local bee conservancy Two Hives Honey.

The program is part of the brand’s global Barrels and Bees program, which seeks to champion local beekeepers and their honey as the key ingredient for signature cocktails.

Austin Bar Partners ● Contigo – Specialty Cocktail: Hive Minded ● CU29 Cocktail Bar – Specialty Cocktail: Honey! I’m A Pink Lady ● Drink.Well. – Specialty Cocktail: Golden Dram ● Half Step – Specialty Cocktail: Bee Keeper ● Nickel City – Specialty Cocktail: Bees in the Trap ● Odd Duck – Specialty Cocktail: Summertime Blues ● Roaring Fork Downtown Austin – Specialty Cocktail: Blues Bee ● Seven Grand – Specialty Cocktail: Queen Bee Collins

To see their entire menu, and for more information, go to www.drinkwellaustin.com, or stop by and have a drink at their cozy gastropub on east 53rd street.