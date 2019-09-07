Help Save The Environment With Austin’s 9th Annual Trash Makeover Challenge

It’s the sort of challenge you might hear about on “Project Runway” — a “trash” makeover challenge! Local designer Megan Pinto stopped by to tell us about how they’re saving the environment with superhero-themed.

Megan Pinto is an artist/designer who is competing in the 9th Annual Trash Makeover Challenge, which showcases garments made from 90% recycled materials and reconstructed textiles. This is her third time competing; she was a finalist last year.

The 9th Annual Trash Makeover Challenge will be Saturday, Sept. 14, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $55, which includes the fashion show, food, performance by Drag Queen Diana Fyre and the dance party afterward. There is also a live and silent auction. The live auction includes a Recording King Acoustic Guitar from Austin Vintage Guitars, signed by Willie Nelson, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Bobbie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Steve Earle, Rodney Crowell, Joe Ely, Hayes Carll, Terry & Jo Harvey Allen, Eleanor Whitmore and Chris Masterson of The Mastersons; and Savanah Welch. Two SXSW Film Badges will also be in the live auction. The silent auction is loaded with ACL passes, jewelry, restaurant gift cards, tickets to performances, activities and museums, consultations for landscaping and architecture, health and beauty services, classes and much more.

Judges for this year’s Challenge are former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis; Samuel Alexander, founder and CEO, Concept 2 Consumption; Alberta Phillips, former Austin American Statesman editorial, and Fashion Designer Hunter Nelson.

The Trash Makeover Challenge is an annual fundraiser for Texas Campaign for the Environment, the largest environmental group in the state. The organization empowers Texans to fight pollution through sustained grassroots organizing campaigns that shift corporate and governmental policy. Major donors to the event include Salt Lick, Arts + Labor, Core Design, Prosperity Bank, Texas Disposal Systems, Peggy & Matt Winkler, Liquid Environmental Solutions, H.E.B. Learn more at www.trashmakeover.com.