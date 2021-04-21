Help Reduce Wine Waste With BOXT & Learn How To Upcycle Your Package Into A Planter!

BOXT is available through a subscription service, with free shipping of its wines direct to doorsteps. A concierge is available to assist customers with selecting wines based on flavor profiles, and each box has a 100 percent happiness guarantee. Subscribers can pause, cancel, or change wine selections at any time.
The company numbers its wines with an emphasis on flavor profiles like:
- One: Bright, crisp, and dry
- Two: Rich, oaky, and golden
- Three: Floral, fruity, and sweet
- Four: Soft, vibrant, and dynamic
- Five: Big, bold, and smooth
- Six: Sweet, juicy, and velvety
For every BOXT made, the company has committed to helping the environment by planting a tree through a partnership with the non-profit, One Tree Planted. BOXT is responsible for the planting of over 2,500 trees thus far.
Did you know? Every 1.2 seconds man destroys an area of forest the size of a football field. One Tree Planted has committed to over 20,000,000 trees for 2021. Back in 2020, the organization planted 10,000,000 trees in more than 28 countries and 6 continents.
Turn Your Finished BOXT Into A Planter:
- Finish the wine!
- Tape up the Boxt to create cool lines
- Paint
- Let it dry
- Remove the paint
- Flip it over and fill it with dirt
- Pop in some seeds or blooming flowers from your local nursery
- Water it …and BOOM!