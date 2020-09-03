Help Out Your Neighbors on the International Day of Charity with Physicians Premier ER

What is the International Day of Charity?

The International Day of Charity is this Saturday September 5th. It’s a day of giving in honor of Mother Teresa. The focus is on “simple acts of charity to alleviate the worst effects of humanitarian crises and create more inclusive and resilient societies.“ You can donate funds or goods, volunteer, or attend a charity event. It reminds us to give back, to be aware, to find a cause to believe in.

What is Physicians PremiER doing to help out?

We see the crisis the many families are facing due to COVID-19 related job losses, as well as those displaced by Hurricane Laura. We are acting as a donation resource for the community through the Central Texas Food Bank. Our goal is to raise $10,000 in donations in one day at our 3 centers in Austin, Round Rock and Bastrop. We will then match the donations for a total of $20,000 going to feed those in need.

Why is it important for Physicians PremiER to be involved in the community?

We are a small, locally owned company with roots on the Texas Gulf Coast. We are owned and managed by the physicians who work here. We use the same businesses, go to the same schools, attend the same churches as our patients. We want to be a trusted and caring resource for anyone in need in our community

What makes Physician PremiER different from a big hospital ER?

We are located in the middle of local business districts with lots of easy FREE in and out parking. We have a Dual Care model for keeping our patients and staff safe during the COVID crisis. We take the time to individually care for and educate our patients because we are more efficient with fasters services. We are your neighborhood ER, and like every good neighbor, we want to give back to the folks in our ‘hood!

