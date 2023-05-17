Marbridge Foundation is a place where adults with cognitive disabilities have opportunities to learn, experience, and achieve a whole new life.

Haley Koop-Poorman, a volunteer coordinator, and Travis Gardner, a volunteer, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about volunteer opportunities at Marbridge.

They discussed what Marbridge does, its mission, the amazing residents, and more. They also shared what volunteering looks like at the campus, how to get involved, and the countless options available.

“Our campus is made up of 275 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Volunteers only need an open heart, an open mind, and a willingness to learn.”

To see how you can help Marbridge residents achieve a whole new life, go to Marbridge.org.

