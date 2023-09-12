The Puppy Food Bank is a virtual pet food bank that provides food to pet rescues in Central and South Texas. Executive Director Danielle Gunter joined Studio 512 to talk about Pledge Month, which is September, and she brought along some sweet, adoptable pals from Love and Puppy Paws Dog Rescue.

“The Puppy Food Bank partners with shelters and rescues in San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and Corpus Christi. We work with pet food distributors to ship pet food directly to shelters, organizations and approved fosters. We only support pet rescues that are committed ‘no kill’ organizations.”

What is Pledge Month at the Puppy Food Bank?

“From now through October 1st at midnight, we are asking viewers to pledge at least $11 a month (just 37 cents a day) to help make sure local pet rescues receive crucial food supplies for dogs in their care. All donations will be matched by philanthropist and personal injury attorney, Thomas J. Henry, up to $80,000, so we’re hoping to see $160,000 by the end of September!

“Through our partnerships, we’re able to get deals that people wouldn’t get by buying pet food at retail price, so dollars stretch farther in our organization.”

Why is the need so large?

“Right now, pet rescues are at – or over – capacity with dogs in their care. We want to help alleviate some of that pressure by providing much needed food supplies, so it’s one less thing they need to worry about. We encourage people to give; no amount is too small, and a little goes a long way!”

Go to PuppyFoodBank.org to see different donation options today.

This segment is paid for by Thomas J. Henry and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.