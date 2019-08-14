Help Keep Our Shelters Clear With Sit Means Sit

Help KXAN Clear the Shelters! We’ll be at 12 area pet shelters this Saturday, August 17th, helping furry friends find their fur-ever homes. Troy Pfeifer with Sit Means Sit Dog Training joined us in the studio to talk about how training can help keep dogs out of shelters in the first place.

Why do dogs end up in shelters?

Troy says, “One of the most common reasons is because the dog is ‘unruly’ or ‘difficult.’ But this is usually do to lack of training when the dog is a puppy (or at any point). Dogs want and need rules and consistent structure just like kids. If they don’t have these they don’t know what to do, and this can be stressful for the dog. It can also cause them to think of their own things to do, which are often not things we want. Also, having a dog that jumps, pulls, runs away, etc. just makes having a dog hard — but it isn’t their fault, they just need taught.”

Is it too late to train these dogs?

“Absolutely not! Consistency, rules, structure are some of the best things you can give your new shelter dog. Teach them what to do and you can have a great life of enjoyment with them.”

What would you suggest?

“If you are struggling with a new rescue or dog in generally, find a trainer that can focus on the things you are struggling with, and the goals you have. We offer free consultations to make sure we are a good fit for your goals, and that we can do a training program that works for you and your goals. We specialize in training around distractions which is what many people and dogs struggle with.”

