Help Feed Local Rescues Throughout 2021 by Tomlinson’s Pound 4 Pound Pet Food Drive

Austin’s largest pet food drive in support of local animal rescues and shelters is happening this holiday season at Tomlinson’s Feed. Gift a bag of healthy pet food to have your donation matched – pound 4 pound – to feed 30+ animal rescues and shelters throughout 2021.

What is the Pound 4 Pound Pet Food Drive?

Every holiday season, Tomlinson’s hosts Austin’s largest pet food drive in support of local animal rescues and shelters. Starting on Black Friday through Christmas Eve, each pet food bag donated by our customers is matched–pound for pound. The food donated is distributed throughout the following year feeding thousands of rescue dogs, cats, and even wildlife.

That’s amazing – how long has this been going on?

Pound 4 Pound started in 2010 with one store manager and a few bags. Now in its 10th year, we have raised and donated almost a million pounds of pet food that feeds rescue animals for an entire year. Our goal for this year is to raise 175,000 lbs of pet food to keep adoptable pets healthy until they find forever homes.

How can people donate?

Our community can gift a bag of food at any of our 16 Central Texas stores, or online at Tomlinsons.com.

