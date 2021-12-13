Help Donate To Dell Children’s Medical Center Holiday Village By December 15

Having a child in the hospital is difficult enough, but during this time of year, it also means that families may not be able to leave to prepare for the holidays. This year, H-E-B, Operation Blue Santa and the community are coming together to stock Dell Children’s Holiday Village with gifts for patients’ families to choose from.

Robyn Moyer, child life manager at Dell Children’s, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Tell us about Dell Children’s Holiday Village.

“Dell Children’s Medical Center will host a free holiday shopping event for families with children at Dell Children’s. Over 150 families are expected to participate in the holiday village shopping spree. More than 1,500 donated gifts are available for families to choose from for pediatric patients and siblings. Personal shoppers, gift wrappers, and the holiday spirit will help bring the magic of the season to families at Dell Children’s. The festive holiday village would not be possible without the generous support and partnership with HEB and Operation Blue Santa and the community.”

What types of donations are you looking for and where can folks drop them off?

“Amazon Gift Cards are welcome and accepted so we can purchase items of greatest need. All purchased items must be new. The most needed categories are infants and adolescents. Join us and help bring the holidays to Dell Children’s by donating new, unwrapped gifts by December 15. Visit the Dell Children’s Medical Center Foundation website for more details.“

