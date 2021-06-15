Help Benefit OutYouth During Pride Month With Laura Elizabeth Jewelry ‘Acceptance’ Collection

June is National Pride Month and Laura Stuart of Laura Elizabeth Jewelry spoke with Stephanie Gilbert about her participation in an upcoming Pride event, as well as her new “Acceptance” collection inspired by a grandmother and her grandson.

“I co-created a new mini collection that I’m calling ‘Acceptance.’ It’s in honor and support of the LGBQTIA+ community. A grandmother saw me on Studio 512 a few months back and thought I might want to help her and her grandson. Ricky, her grandson, is a gay high school student. He was bullied earlier this year and came home upset. Pauline, his grandmother, wanted to express her empathy and support, so the two started drawing designs. They called me to see if I could help them. We ended up designing these two necklaces… A percentage of sales go to Ricky and Pauline, and a percentage is also donated to OutYouth.

Stuart will be selling her “Acceptance” collection at the Pride event benefiting OutYouth, which takes place on Saturday, June 19 at The Far Out Lounge & Stage from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of five to 10 dollars. There will be music, food and vendors.

