Help Amplify Austin With Team Marathon Kids

It’s time to Amplify Austin and Rachel Kubicki-Collins from Marathon Kids stopped by to tell us how we can all help in the efforts to keep kids moving.

Through running, Marathon Kids has transformed the lives of more than 2.5 million children. They believe that every kid deserves to live a happy, healthy, active life and that any adult can be empowered and trained to become an inspiring coach. If you are passionate about getting kids moving, Marathon Kids invites you to join their community!

To find out more visit AmplifyATX.org/Organizations/Marathon-Kids

Sponsored by Marathon Kids. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.