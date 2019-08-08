Height Is Just A Number: Terra Jolé of Little Women LA Talks To Studio 512

Terra Jolé of Little Women LA joined us in the Studio to tell us about the latest season of Little Women LA and her new spinoff show, Little Women LA: Terra’s Little Family.

The new season of Little Women LA is all about the cast showing that it’s never too late for big life changes, so they vow to leap out of their comfort zone and push themselves to new heights.

For Terra, it’s all about giving back to the community, as she works with younger Little People and even launches her own Little People retreat.

Prior to her recent success in the Reality TV world, Terra has appeared in TV and Film productions such as “Jackass 3D”, “The Hungover Games” and “CSI” and in the theatrical production of “Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular”.

In 2014, following on-stage performances with Miley Cyrus, Cindi Lauper and T-Pain, Terra wrote and released her own original music singles, “Booty Bee” and “Imma Let You Know”.

This year, Terra released “Penny’s Playlist”, a full album of children’s songs dedicated to her daughter, which was recorded in a groundbreaking contemporary musical style. As part of this unique project, Terra has also launched MiniMama.com, a website that features original content for both mothers and kids alike.

You can watch Terra and the rest of the gang on Little Women LA, Thursdays on Lifetime.

For more check out The Lifetime Website: https://www.mylifetime.com/