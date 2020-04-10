HEB #TexansHelpingTexans and Feeding Central Texas Update

We have definitely been busy at H-E-B, working hard to provide a safe shopping experience for our customers and Partners (our H-E-B employees) while supporting community efforts and doing what we can to help our fellow Texans. We actually just recently announced that we are providing masks and gloves to all of our Partners at H-E-B as another safeguard to protect the health and safety of our Partners, customers and community.

We know that many of our customers will be celebrating the Easter holiday with their families this weekend. As customers shop for their holiday meal, we’d also like to stress, that for families that are able, please only send 1 or 2 people from your household to shop. Now we certainly understand this isn’t always possible for everyone, but decreasing the number of people in our store at reduces the risk for all of us. Reminder, our stores will be closed on Easter Sunday to allow our Partners time to rest and celebrate with their families. And if you’re looking for some last minute recipes, you can find great Easter meal recipes at heb.com.

In a true example of Texans Helping Texans, H-E-B and Capital Metro are partnering with the Central Texas Food Bank to provide relief for some of our most vulnerable neighbors by delivering Help-at-Home kits to MetroAccess customers. Many of these MetroAccess customers are in fragile health or have medical conditions that prevent them from using public transit. It’s important they are able to stay at home to protect their health and these Help-at-Home kits allow them to receive grocery items right to their doorstep.

So we’ve talked about celebrating the Easter holiday with a family meal, the great work that Cap Metro is doing, and how the Central Texas Food Bank is feeding our Central Texas neighbors – these are all ways that Texans are helping Texans – and we want everyone in our community to do the same! Help us spread some positivity by sharing cooking solutions and recipes, ways to entertain the kids while they’re home from school, and how you’re supporting your neighbors and local businesses. Post your photos on social media with the #TexansHelpingTexans so we can start uplifting our community!