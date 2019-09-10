HEB: Cooking Up Paella for Your Next Longhorn Tailgating Party

Football season is upon us and Corally Ridge, Cooking Connections Manager at HEB, showed Rosie how to whip up a wonderful Paella dish. Corally recommends making this with lean meat like chicken and shrimp; non-meat chorizo.

This dish feeds a lot of people and to put a Texas twist on it, stuff the finished dish into an orange bell pepper for presentation

