HEB Continues #texanshelpingtexans And Has Great Ways To Make Mom Feel Special On Mother’s Day

Rosie sat down with Felicia Pena to get an update on H-E-B is continuing to update their stores during this pandemic.

We recently updated our store hours to 7am – 10pm to allow our customers more time to shop and are happy to announce that we also have expanded Favor Express Delivery Hours from 9am – 9pm.

As a reminder, Favor Express Delivery allows customers to order groceries via the Favor app or on Favordelivery.com and have them delivered in just 2 hours.

For a limited time, Express Delivery includes a $4.98 two-hour delivery fee (regularly $9.95) and $10 tip, which goes entirely to the Runner who will personally shop and deliver items.

We are still encouraging our shoppers to wear masks when shopping so that we can provide the safest shopping experience for our Partners and our customers and do our best to keep everyone healthy. Thank you again to our customers as they continue help us Slow the Spread by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Mother’s Day is Sunday May 10th and we have a couple of different ways you can make mom feel special this holiday.

Our “Blooms” departments will have beautiful floral arrangements, bouquets, gift baskets, and candy bouquets for you to choose from. We also offer cute succulents and orchids, so it’s easy to find something she’ll love.

And for a nice breakfast treat try one of our deli bundles – like I Love You a Brunch and Seal it with a Quiche. These bundles of delicious breakfast items include things like donuts, dipped berries, charcuterie and roses and can be found in store. Or if you’re planning for dinner and a movie – we’re offering cheese boards that pair will nicely with her favorite wine.

We wanted to give a quick update on our disaster relief donation campaign that customers have supported in store by donating at check-out.

So far, our customers have raised over $250,000 for United Way, Meals on Wheels, and Feeding Texas, and we are so excited to announce that now our online shoppers can participate.

Customers that are using online delivery and curbside to get their groceries can now donate to these great organizations by searching for “Covid” in the search bar and selecting a donation of $1, $3, $5, or $10 to add to their basket to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

This is one easy way to give back while shopping and we are happy to provide this option now for all customers.

So we are just so excited to talk about how our Quest for Texas Best past finalists and winners are giving back to their communities. As a reminder, Quest for Texas Best is our annual competition to find the best local products made by Texans. Local suppliers compete for prize money and a spot on H-E-B shelves. Our 2018 winner Mmmpanadas recently donated 300 delicious mmmpanadas to Seton Main here in Austin and past finalist Loving Libby who normally cooks meals from the Funtime Food Truck for the kiddo’s at Dell Children’s Hospital also took breakfast tacos to H-E-B partners in her local H-E-B to thank them for their efforts. Other Quest for Texas Best Finalists Smokey Denmark Sausages and Afia Foods also donated their products to the Central Texas Food Bank. We are so thankful for these amazing suppliers and their big hearts. And if you’re interested in submitting that recipe you’ve been perfecting into the Quest for Texas Best competition, the submission deadline has been extended to May 31st!

HEB has locations throughout Austin and Central Texas. To find a store near you, and for more information, go to HEB.com .

