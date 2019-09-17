Joe and Laura aren’t friends. They barely know each other. But through the Heavy Friending podcast, they just might become buds. Listen along on their journey that may or may not end at friendship.

The duo paired up on Studio 512 to test Stephanie and Rosie’s Friendship. Watch the video above for more!

ABOUT THE PODCAST

Heavy Friending is Austin’s #1 friendship based podcast.

It was started by 2 strangers and early on, each episode featured an activity to see if they would become friends.

Two years later, Joe and Laura are friends and now feature fun guests to also discuss friendship.

Where Can I Listen To Heavy Friending? https://heavyfriending.podbean.com/

Available on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Sticher

