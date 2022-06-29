Dr. Travis Sims of Ally Medical Emergency Room joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and what you should do if you or someone is experiencing symptoms.

What is heat exhaustion and what are some of the symptoms?

Known heat exposure with temperature between 98.6-104°F

Fast heart rate

Sweating

Nausea

Heavy sweating

Dizziness

Fatigue

Nausea

Headache

Orthostatic hypotension

Normal level of mental activity

What is heat stroke and how are those symptoms different?

“All of the things we just talked about but an abnormal level of mental activity,” Dr. Sims said.

This includes:

Confusion

Elevated body temps

Slurred speech

Delirious

Imbalance

Coma and seizures

At one point should you go to the emergency room or seek medical care?

“If anyone is experiencing any of these symptoms, we recommend seeking medical care right away. Don’t hesitate to call 911 if you think someone is having a heat stroke.”

What are a few things that people can do to avoid heat-related illness?

Drink plenty of water

Wear breathable clothes

Find shade

Take a look at medications

Watch alcohol and caffeine consumption

Let’s not forget about furry friends and keeping them safe. Can you give us a few reminders on how to keep your pets safe in this Texas heat?

“Don’t walk your dogs in the heat, and don’t leave them outside. Make sure they have plenty of water because dogs don’t sweat. They actually use their tongues to cool down.”

For more information, visit AllyMedical.com.

This segment is paid for by Ally Medical Emergency Room and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.