Heartwarming Stories During Difficult Times

Virtual Hugs To Warm Our Hearts

With social distancing becoming our new norm, that isn’t stopping neighbors out in Lakeway from connecting in a creative way! Carl Delisi woke up to a nice and creative message from his neighbor, it was a virtual hug. Check out the segment above to see the sweet image.

Adorable Public Service Announcement From A Pre-School Student

In other good news, A pre-school student at Walnut Creek Elementary has an adorable public service announcement to help keep you healthy – He shared 7 very informative tips to keep us well and smiling during these tough times. If you haven’t seen the video check out the segment above, we highly recomend it!

Local BBQ Spot Feeds Over 600 Community Member For Free

A few of our favorite things…BBQ and happy stories… We want to give a shoutout and a virtual high five to our friend John Brotherton and his team from Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock.

While businesses are struglling to stay afloat John and his team took a day to put their own troubles behind them to feed the community for free. They partnered with First United Methodist Church, Pflugerville Community Church and Senior Access TX to get meals out to over 250 home bound seniors in the area. They didn’t stop there…they supplied meals to over 200 homeless people in the Austin area and then fed some local hero’s…the staff at HEB on FM 685 in Pflugerville.

From their Liberty BBQ location, Brotherton and his team fed the staff at St. David’s Hospital in Round Rock leaving them with a total of over 600 free meals served in a day!

We also want to mention that Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ and Liberty BBQ are offering free meals to all first responders during the current crisis.

John’s a great guy and his BBQ is some of our favorite so for those of you who are craving smoked meats and want to support some folks that are doing great things in the community check them out at PfTxBbq.com or LibertyBbqRrTx.com

