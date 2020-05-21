Hearth & Soul Must Have Items To Help Personalize Your Summer Cookout

Raclette Grill

With the a Swissmar Raclette Grill, having friends over for a dinner party has never been so much fun. Instead of cooking in the kitchen for your friends, you can be spending time together- grilling meats and vegetables and melting delicious cheese. Quick, personalized dishes are just minutes away. Swissmar’s 8-person Classic Raclette comes with a reversible cast iron grill/crepe top, eight raclette dishes and spatulas.

Price: $165.00

Vendor: Swissmar

2. Bona Furtuna Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

From a family farm in Sicily, Bona Furtuna harvests their olives with care from olive trees over 1,000 years old. This smooth olive oil goes perfectly with salad, fresh pasta and bread.

Price: $42.00

Vendor: Bona Furtuna

3. AABIII Seasoning

This secret Busch family recipe combines organic salt, garlic and pepper to deliver an unmatched flavor sensation! You’ll find yourself wanting to add this special seasoning to everything …steak, pork, veggies and even eggs!

Price: $15.00

Vendor: Bona Furtuna + Hearth and Soul

4. Insulated Margarita Glass

This 8 oz double walled margarita glass is the perfect drink ware by the pool or at the beach to keep your margarita or favorite drink chilled! Made with stainless steel, includes Triton lid, BPA free and holds ice up to 24 hours.





Price: $40.00

Vendor: True North Coolers

To learn more about Hearth & Soul go to their website for more details. Plus, check out their Father’s Day Gift Guide and Graduation Gift Guide.