Hearth & Soul is a local retail shop with everything from men and women’s clothing, gifts, accessories, furniture, jewelry, pet products, food, and is also a community gathering place.

August is National Dog Month with today (August 8) being National Cat Day and August 26 being National Dog Day. In honor of National Dog Day, the store will offer complimentary dog photos in store all day long. They even have a photo contest on their Instagram page. This is an annual event for Hearth & Soul, and they close the day down with a party with August non-profit Partner Austin Pets Alive from 4-6 PM.

Anyone is welcome to attend and they will be offering complimentary light bites and cocktails too. For their non-profit partner, Hearth & Soul is selling a candle of the month and 100 percent of proceeds from the candle go towards that charity.

· August 26 | National dog Day | 10-6 – Pet photos and giveaway

· August 26 | Austin Pets Alive Happy Hour | 4-6

Giveaway: Sign up for their giveaway, which is an ultimate gift basket for your pet. It will include lots of pet products. Amy Vickers, Hearth & Soul store manager, joined us on the show today to show off these items.

“We really want the store to be a gathering place, and we are kicking off the first-ever supper club series with famed Austin chef JW Walthall. Seating is limited. It’s $75 per person to cover costs, but this is an intimate dinner party meant for people to bring old friends or come and meet new friends. We hope this is the first of many. It is going to be very elegant,” Hearth & Soul says.

· August 12 | Summer Soiree Dinner | 6:30

· Cocktail Hour Charcuterie Tasting with Char’s Charcuterie

· Entre: Pasta Alla Norma & Whole Branzino + Dessert: Fruit Granita

· Live Music by Greyson Turner

· BOXT Wine tasting

Other events:

· August 15 | Back to School Bites & Bubbles | 1-3 : All parents welcome. It’s the first day of school for AISD.

· August 25 | Mocktail Bar with Crisp & Crude | 4-6pm

· August 30 | Sarah Bird Book Club | 6pm

· Follow @hearthsoulatx for more events