Inspired by the time-honored tradition of iconic retailers in New York City, Hearth & Soul, located at 2727 Exposition Boulevard, will debut its 2022 holiday window, Swiss Alpine Village, on Monday, November 7 at 5:30 p.m.. An eager crowd of adults and children will gather to see Store Manager, Jeremy Jimenez, pull back the curtain to reveal this year’s design.

Hearth & Soul’s Swiss Alpine Village transports visitors to a luxurious winter retreat in the Swiss Alps. “Ski in” to a vision of snow-capped houses, gondolas, and 25 Advent calendar gifts nestled throughout the mesmerizing winter scene. This snowy vision completely transforms the store’s front window and Hearth room. It was brought to life with the help of local display coordinator, Kelsey Bridges.

Since the store’s opening in 2018, Hearth & Soul has turned its storefront into a dazzling holiday scene with a life-size Advent calendar. Designs have included “Antarctic Wonderland”, with an iceberg, “Believe”, inspired by Elf with Santa’s reindeer, and “Peace on Earth” with doves and other peace symbols.

Area residents and visitors have come to love and anticipate the reveal every November. Each day in December, the Advent calendar counts down the days until Christmas with daily giveaways delighting visitors to the Hearth. Giveaways are valued between $50 and $500 and represent a variety of unique products available at Hearth & Soul.

As part of its ongoing Nonprofit Partner Program, Hearth & Soul has selected the Women’s Symphony League for their November partner, and the local Center for Child Protection as its December partner. Throughout each month, net profits from the sales of the store’s November and December feature candles will be donated to these local charities.

“A holiday window tradition is a signature event at the Hearth and part of our commitment to being more than a store,” said Susie Busch- Transou, CEO, and Founder of Hearth & Soul “It’s such an honor to work with so many creative minds to design the holiday window and to share joy and holiday cheer with our community during the most wonderful time of the year.”

Holiday Event Calendar:

November

Thursday, November 3 | Cocktail Hour with Kate Hersch | 6-8

Monday, November 7 | Holiday Window Reveal | 5:30

Thursday, November 10 | The Big Texas Cookbook Launch | 6-8

Tuesday, November 15 | Girl’s Night Out | 6-8

Thursday, November 17 | Friendsgiving Dinner | 6:30-9

Saturday, November 19 | Holiday Open House | 10-6

Friday, November 25 | Better Black Friday | 10-6

Tuesday, November 29 | Pictures with Santa | 2-5

December

Thursday, December 1 | Men’s Gifting with Captain Experiences | 6-8

Thursday, December 8 | Aprés Ski – Couples & Cocktails | 6-8

Wednesday, December 21 | Guy’s Night Out | 6-8

Casis Holiday Crawl | TBA

About Hearth & Soul:

Hearth & Soul, a vision of Susie Busch Transou, the concept was born out of the desire to create a gathering place reminiscent of the home where friends can connect, discover and acquire unique and interesting things – including top brands and local artisan goods. With ongoing experiences designed to connect the community and provide welcome breaks in an otherwise hectic world, Hearth & Soul is “more than a store.”

Learn more: hearthandsoul.com | @hearthsoultlh, @hearthsoulatx, @hearthsoulstl