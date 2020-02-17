Heart Attack Help With Physicians Premier ER

Heart Disease, the leading cause of death in the United States, is an umbrella term used to describe a number of conditions affecting your heart.

The most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease or CAD. Heart attacks are a common manifestation of this. If you have chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, cold sweats, extreme fatigue, jaw pain, back pain, or even pain or discomfort in arms, seek immediate medical care.

As Physicians Premier ER says, when in doubt check it out! There’s nothing wrong with being safe and getting tested to see if a heart attack is taking place. In the the unfortunate event of an actual heart attack you can begin treatment immediately, rather than waiting until symptoms get much worse.

To help reduce the risk of being affected by a heart attack:

Don’t smoke

Manage your health conditions

Limit the intake of trans-saturated fats, sugar, and sodium

Exercise approximately 150 minutes per week

