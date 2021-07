Banger’s Renaissance Festival is happening this Saturday, July, 10th from 11:00a- 11:00p so Steph and Rosie invited Lord Ben Siegal to join the show this morrow for a ye ol good time! The event will include food, beer, live music, costumes, knight fighting and lots of fun!

For more information on Banger’s Renaissance Festival and all things Banger’s you can go to BangersAustin.com