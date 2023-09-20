Fatherhood Works is a program offered by Goodwill Central Texas that provides parents with services to help families thrive. James Waits, a father of three who participates in the program, joined Studio 512 to talk more about what Fatherhood Works has to offer.

“Fatherhood Works is a free service for people with children up to the age of 24. Fatherhood Works helps clients with job searches, career training certifications, financial support, internship opportunities, financial literacy training, parenting workshops, and more.

“Fatherhood Works helped me with clothes for my job interview, transportation to get to work and with groceries. I really enjoyed the parenting classes! It’s been really great to help me get a fresh start.”

James’ Career Case Manager helped him enroll in a certification program for Project Management through UT. He said he’s excited for the future and what this will mean for him and his family.

You don’t have to be a father to take advantage of the services at Fatherhood Works. Mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, or anyone who has a child in their life under the age of 24, regardless of custody, familial relationship, gender, or residency with the child are welcome. These services are meant to help the whole family.

If you’re interested in learning more about Fatherhood Works, visit the website at GoodwillCentralTexas.org, or send an email to intake@goodwillcentraltexas.org.

This segment is paid for by Fatherhood Works, part of Goodwill Central Texas and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.