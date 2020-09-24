Hear A Local Survivor’s Story & Learn More About The Austin Virtual MORE THAN PINK Walk

Komen’s MORE THAN PINK Walk and Survivor, Allison Smith, a breast cancer survivor with Team Lemonade shares both the personal and the community impact each of you can have by participating in the MORE THAN PINK Walk.

Allison Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2018 at the age of 36. She had no family history of the disease and the diagnosis came as a complete shock.

I had amazing support from my husband, friends, family, and job and I wanted to find a way to pay that gratitude forward and do something in the face of a disease that can make you feel so helpless. We formed Team Lemonade and participated in the More than Pink walk raising over $12,000! Allison Smith

How did you come up with “Team Lemonade?”

Related Content Komen Walk For Breast Cancer Patients Critical During Pandemic

Like everyone else, I love Beyonce. The night I got the call from my doctor my husband and I watched her Netflix concert special, and I knew that she was going to serve as inspiration for me in the battle I faced ahead. We’re trying to turn lemons into lemonade here so it was a natural fit. And we got to make some really cute t-shirts and a Beyonce cut out walked with us

The Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk is coming up and so is Breast Cancer Awareness month. The Walk is September 27th and so it’s a good kickoff to October’s BC ACTION Month. Breast cancer hasn’t stopped for the pandemic and neither will we.

The virtual walk creates greater opportunity for the community to participate and Walk Where You are – in your neighborhood, park, or on a trail. You can also choose the time and distance should schedule or weather conflict with their 9 am start time. In addition to being the signature event and primary fundraiser for Komen’s mission programs, the Walk has long been about the meaningful connections it creates for the community and breast cancer patients and survivors.

For the Virtual walk, Susan G. Komen is creating the space for that connection via the Austin MTPW Facebook group where they encourage participants to interact with each other and share their stories, photos, and videos. It will be exciting to see friends and neighbors, students and co-workers from all over the 5 county area participating. I think we are all ready to get out, get active, and make a difference together.

Register to walk, support their mission, volunteer, or become a partner, go to www.komen.org.

Sponsored by Susan G. Komen. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.