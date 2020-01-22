Healthy Meal Swaps With Chef Adrian Perez

Chef Adrian Perez joined us today to talk about food impostors and how to replace your “usual” with healthy food without sacrificing flavor. Some of the swaps we tried were portobello fajitas to replace the meat, jicama tortillas instead of flour , spaghetti squash for pasta, cauliflower spanish rice or fried rice for white, and cauliflower mash for white potatoes.

